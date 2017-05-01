France presidential elections: Voting results not counted in precinct where Le Pen won

The French Constitutional Council, which confirms election results in the country, has canceled the votes of the residents of a township where 500 people live, and whose majority had cast their ballots in favor of Marine Le Pen, in the first round of the presidential election that was held on April 23.
The official explanation for this decision is that the town mayor, who at the same time is the head of the local electoral commission, had not submitted the final voting record to the prefecture because this record was not sealed.
Even though the city hall formally apologized to the residents for this slip-up, voters complain that their ballots did not count, and are bewildered as to how the local electoral commission could have made such an error.
As a result of the first round of the presidential election in France, Political movement En Marche! (Forward) Founder Emmanuel Macron and national-conservative National Front party president Marine Le Pen have advanced to the second-round runoff, which is slated for Sunday.