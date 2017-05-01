April 2016 war fallen Armenia hero’s father dies

Kyalash Sloyan, the father of April 2016 war fallen hero Kyaram Sloyan, has died Sunday, at the age of 52.
Ghazar Karapetyan, the mayor of Artashavan village in Aragatsotn Province of Armenia, confirmed this information, speaking with Aysor (Today) news agency.
And Kyaram’s brother, Hamik, noted that his father was in hospital for the past several days.
“Fear had entered in him after seeing the corpse of Kyaram,” he said. “He was not in control of himself.”
Hamik added that his father’s funeral will be held on Tuesday, and that Kyalash Sloyan will be laid to rest next to his son, Kyaram.
During the military aggression in April of the year past, Azerbaijani soldiers had killed and beheaded serviceman Kyaram Sloyan. Also, these murderers were photographed with their “winning trophy,” and they had posted it on the Internet.