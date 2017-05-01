News
Major road accident near US embassy Yerevan (PHOTOS)
10:58, 01.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Emergency Situations received a report, on Sunday at 22:48pm.

Accordingly, a traffic accident had occurred nearby the US embassy in capital city Yerevan, there were affected, and rescuers were needed.

A fire and rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that a vehicle had gone off road, crashed into a thick tree, and, subsequently, an outdoor lighting pole, also toppling a speed detector on another pole on this lighting pole.

Prior to the fire and rescue workers’ arrival on the scene, however, driver Artur E., 32, as well as Hovhannes K., 24, and Davit A., 20, were rushed to hospital by local efforts. 

Doctors say Artur E. is in moderate condition, Hovhannes K. is in critical condition, and Davit A. is in very critical condition.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
