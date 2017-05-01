Armenia President: Peaceful work, honest gain are timeless values

YEREVAN. – The President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, on Monday issued an address on the occasion of Labor Day.
“Dear compatriots,
“I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of Labor Day.
“On May 1, laborers all over the world traditionally celebrate their holiday and praise honest work; this is truly a holiday of human dignity.
“Peaceful work, honest gain, and mutual respect are timeless values which, because of the rich traditions formed through the millennia, have found their steady place in our reality. These values were passed from generation to generation by our parents and forefathers, and we have to pass them on intact to our children and heirs.
“Today, when Armenia is an independent state, we are obligated to revisit these traditions and reinforce them. Diligence, creative and innovative approach to work, solidarity of the different strata of the society constitute the most solid base for our Fatherland’s sustainable development. I am confident that this is the best road towards the implementation in Armenia of fundamental changes and modernization of our economy.
“Dear compatriots,
“The working people – you, are the foundation of our country’s prosperity.
“I once again congratulate you on this great holiday and wish that your life is full of interesting and productive work, new ideas and enterprising activities which will bring light, warmth, and prosperity to each Armenian family,” reads the message by the President of Armenia, the press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.