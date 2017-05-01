Tony Blair: Brexit prompts him to return to politics

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair stated that the Brexit prompted him to return to the politics, The Mirror reported.
According to media reports, Blair considers that there is a huge gap in the British policy which he can fill in and he intends to play a key role in the Brexit process. In February, Blair urged the Britons, who support the preservation of the country's membership in the EU, to protest the decision taken during Brexit referendum.
“This Brexit thing has given me a direct motivation to get more involved in the politics,” the 63-year-old politician passionately declares. “You need to get your hands dirty and I will.”
He added that Brexit process will be very difficult.
“I don’t want to be in the situation where we pass through this moment of history and I hadn’t said anything because that would mean I didn’t care about this country. I do,” the ex-PM noted.
The Brexit was officially triggered the end of March, 2017.