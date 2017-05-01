Communists hold May Day march in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – The traditional May Day march of the Armenian communists is in progress Monday in downtown Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia (PHOTOS).
Supporters of the Communist Party of Armenia are partaking in this march, which is accompanied with the singing of the national anthems of the Armenian and the Russian SSRs and revolutionary songs.
Also, the brass band is marching alongside the children of the communist pioneer movement.
The participants in the march are holding red flags as well as banners that read, “Long live May 1,” and “No to war.”
A large red-blue flag of Soviet Armenia is open in front of the marchers.