Armenia official says they will exempt small businesses from personnel-related bureaucracy

YEREVAN. – Small businesses in Armenia will be exempt from personnel-related bureaucracy.
Tadevos Avetisyan, head of the Department of Employment at the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, stated the aforesaid at a press conference on Monday. He noted this commenting on the ongoing work toward the Labor Code’s new edition, which shall be ready within nine months.
In Avetisyan’s words, it will be right to cancel the requirements for internal regulatory, or some other, documents from micro-small enterprises—comprising up to ten employees—in Armenia.
“Small businesses need to be exempt from unnecessary expenses that are linked to these documents,” added the official. “[But] all this, naturally, doesn’t cancel the employment contracts that shall protect workers’ rights, one way or another.”