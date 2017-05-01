News
Monday
May 01
Armenia government wants to protect employers from employees’ demands?
17:12, 01.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – There is no need to specify too many rights to employees, and too many obligations to employers, in the new Labor Code of Armenia. 

Tadevos Avetisyan, head of the Department of Employment at the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, noted the aforementioned at a press conference on Monday.

He noted this commenting on the ongoing work toward the Labor Code’s new edition, which shall be ready within nine months.

“Employees should be able to make arrangement with the employer,” added Avetisyan. “The culture of negotiation is one of the attributes of economy.”

