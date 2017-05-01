News
Armenia farmer: Authorities finally no longer permit Turkish tomato imports
15:40, 01.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The authorities of Armenia finally became consistent, and Turkish tomatoes are no longer sold in the country, farmer Armen Simonyan noted at a press conference on Monday.

In his words, the Ministry of Agriculture and the Customs Service of Armenia took one major step, at least, as they stopped permitting Turkish vegetable imports without customs duty.

“Thus, we [the farmers of Armenia] will be able to sell what we grew, at least in the [Armenian] local market,” added Simonyan. “Also, we will gather money so that we ourselves export fruits and vegetables to Russia.”

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
