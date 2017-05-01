News
Monday
May 01
Armenia’s Sargsyan attends festive event dedicated to Labor Day (PHOTOS)
15:17, 01.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, and First Lady Rita Sargsyan on Monday attended a festive event devoted to Labor Day.

The event was held at Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex in capital city Yerevan, the press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Separately, President Sargsyan awarded Seryozha Hovakimyan, chief technologist at Grand Holding company, with the Medal for Distinguished Labor, in recognition of his long-standing diligent and productive work.

