Armenian woman among injured on board Moscow-Bangkok flight
16:10, 01.05.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Society, Incidents

An Armenian woman by the name of Tatyana Avedisyan (born in 1982) also was injured on board the PJSC Aeroflot—Russian Airlines flight from Moscow to Bangkok, reported Gazeta.ru news site of Russia.  

The Investigative Committee of Russia has begun the investigation into the incident that occurred in the plane, informed the website of this committee.

According to information available to the Investigative Committee of Russia, the incident took place on Monday, 40 minutes before landing in Bangkok, as over 20 passengers sustained injuries when the plane had hit extreme turbulence.

The investigators will question the flight crew and passengers.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
