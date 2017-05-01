Armenian Genocide commemoration event held in Iraqi Kurdistan

An event commemorating the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide took place in Iraqi city of Zakho.

There are now 200 Armenian families in the city located in Iraqi Kurdistan, right near the Turkish border. All of them arrived in Zakho following the Genocide that started on April 24, 1915, Rudaw reports.

The Armenians living here are the descendants of those who immigrated from Bitlis, Erzurum, Van, Mush and other locations in Northern Turkish Kurdistan.

Armenians have one seat in the Kurdistan parliament, and another one in the Duhok Provincial Council. Besides, the city has a school, where local Armenians can learn in their native language.

“There are just a few of us in Kurdistan. But thanks to God, we have been given most of our rights,” said Ishkhan Milko, an Armenian member of the Duhok Provincial Council.