News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 01
USD
484.68
EUR
530.14
RUB
8.5
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.68
EUR
530.14
RUB
8.5
Show news feed
Armenian Genocide commemoration event held in Iraqi Kurdistan
21:16, 01.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Middle East
Theme: Politics, Society

An event commemorating the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide took place in Iraqi city of Zakho.

There are now 200 Armenian families in the city located in Iraqi Kurdistan, right near the Turkish border. All of them arrived in Zakho following the Genocide that started on April 24, 1915, Rudaw reports.

The Armenians living here are the descendants of those who immigrated from Bitlis, Erzurum, Van, Mush and other locations in Northern Turkish Kurdistan.

Armenians have one seat in the Kurdistan parliament, and another one in the Duhok Provincial Council. Besides, the city  has a school, where local Armenians can learn in their native language.

“There are just a few of us in Kurdistan. But thanks to God, we have been given most of our rights,” said Ishkhan Milko, an Armenian member of the Duhok Provincial Council. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
India newspaper: Turkey’s Erdogan to visit India with guilt of Armenian Genocide
By acknowledging Armenian Genocide, New Delhi is provoking Ankara...
 Documentary about Armenian Genocide denial features Julian Assange
Architects of Denial is a first person look at genocide through the eyes of survivors and experts...
 Lebanon official says everyone has to recognize Armenian Genocide
State Minister for Planning Affairs, Michel Pharaon, visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan…
 Jewish Communities Federation: Czech Rep. was right in recognizing Armenian Genocide
Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic on Tuesday adopted a resolution condemning the Armenian Genocide...
 Spain’s Villena recognizes Armenian Genocide (PHOTO)
City Council voted in favor of Armenian Genocide recognition...
 California senate committee approves freeway sign for Pasadena Armenian Genocide Memorial
“Just a few short days ago, at the Pasadena Armenian Genocide Memorial we commemorated the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news