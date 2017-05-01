News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 01
USD
484.68
EUR
530.14
RUB
8.5
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.68
EUR
530.14
RUB
8.5
Show news feed
Iran MFA: Karabakh conflict cannot be resolved without considering people’s role
17:31, 01.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Iran
Theme: Politics

There are two major factors with respect to a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: time, and the seriousness of the conflicting parties, Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Spokesman Bahram Qassemi told APA news agency of Azerbaijan.

“There are many factors playing roles in peace settlement; they all need to be taken together so that the conflict can be resolved,” Qassemi said. “Therefore, I suppose it’s wrong to think that the crisis can be solved by one person or country. The solution to the conflict is through a total consideration of all the factors that would play their role in resolving the conflict.”

Also, he noted that one of the respective central factors is people.

“There needs to be a serious approach to this issue,” added the Iranian MFA spokesperson. “The Karabakh crisis cannot be settled except through considering the people’s role, which will be the key to resolving the conflict.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
What did Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan FMs discuss in Moscow?
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia publicized the details…
 Ruling party: Azerbaijan's unconstructive stance obstructs Karabakh conflict settlement
According to Sharmazanov, the agreements reached in Vienna and St. Petersburg should be implemented...
Zakharova: Armenian, Azerbaijani and Russian FMs will discuss Karabakh
A meeting between the Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers on the Karabakh conflict resolution will be held in Moscow...
 Newspaper: What will Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan FMs discuss in Moscow?
They will meet in the Russian capital city, on Friday…
 Armenia FM, EU special representative discuss Karabakh conflict
Nalbandian and Salber conferred on the efforts by Armenia and the mediators aimed at resolving this matter…
 Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs to discuss Karabakh
The ministers will meet in Moscow...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news