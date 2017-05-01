Iran MFA: Karabakh conflict cannot be resolved without considering people’s role

There are two major factors with respect to a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: time, and the seriousness of the conflicting parties, Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Spokesman Bahram Qassemi told APA news agency of Azerbaijan.

“There are many factors playing roles in peace settlement; they all need to be taken together so that the conflict can be resolved,” Qassemi said. “Therefore, I suppose it’s wrong to think that the crisis can be solved by one person or country. The solution to the conflict is through a total consideration of all the factors that would play their role in resolving the conflict.”

Also, he noted that one of the respective central factors is people.

“There needs to be a serious approach to this issue,” added the Iranian MFA spokesperson. “The Karabakh crisis cannot be settled except through considering the people’s role, which will be the key to resolving the conflict.”