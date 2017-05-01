News
Yerkir Tsirani Party: Rule of law shall reign supreme in Yerevan and Armenia
18:02, 01.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Members of the opposition Yerkir Tsirani (Apricot Country) Party of Armenia and its candidates for Yerevan Council on Monday campaigned in Shengavit District of the capital city, and presented their platform ahead of the forthcoming council election.

Hayk Petrosyan, a Yerevan Council candidate of Yerkir Tsirani, told reporters that the key task of this political force was to ensure that the rule of law reigns supreme in Yerevan and in Armenia, alike.

In his words, their primary task will be to  eradicate corruption.

“It’s very important that all activities be transparent, and that our citizens be engaged in social, public life,” added Petrosyan.

The Yerevan Council election will be conducted on May 14, and the respective campaigning is held from April 21 to May 12.

Three political forces will be running in this vote: The ruling Republican Party of Armenia, the opposition Yerkir Tsirani Party, and the opposition Yelk (Way Out) Bloc.

This text available in   Հայերեն
