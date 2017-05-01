Trump admits Syrian strike was “tough decision”

US President Donald Trump has confessed that his order on Syrian strike was actually a “tough decision” to make because “you're killing people, and you can kill the wrong people, too,” RIA Novosti reports,

During the interview with CBS, which was broadcast on Monday, the president presented the changes he has made to the Oval Office. “I feel very warm toward the Oval Office…This is a special place. The White House is special. The Oval Office, very special… But most importantly, you know, the decisions. Like, when I make the decision to go with Syria, the 59 Tomahawk missiles. Unbelievable technology. We have unbelievable talent. But those are tough decisions. Those aren't, like, decisions that I'm going to buy a building. Because it's human lives. You're killing people. And you can kill the wrong people, too,” Trump added.

He also admitted that these decisions are “killing.” “I hate it. But things have to be done,” he said.