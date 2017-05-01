Guinea pig to help New Zealand police struggle against speeding

The guinea pig named Elliot has become a member of the New Zealand police and will help struggle against speeding on roads, reads the Facebook page of the country’s law enforcement authorities, Lenta reports.
In the post, Constable Elliot recalls citizens that “slow means secure.” “Take this into consideration when passing by schools. Remember that children will come out to the street, will walk, ride a bike and cross roads. They are small and unpredictable like me. Therefore, be careful!” the animal says.
It is informed that Elliot itself likes doing everything without hurrying although it can take up to 9 km/h run. The guinea pig also urged to “always eat greens.”