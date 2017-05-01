Georgian trade unions mark May Day by demonstrations in downtown Tbilisi

Representatives of Georgian trade unions, a number of NGOs and student organization Auditorium 115 held a march in downtown Tbilisi Monday demanding to improve the conditions for workers and simplify the Georgian Labor Code, NewsGeorgia reports.
This way the activists celebrated the Labor Day, which is not officially a holiday in Georgia.
Several dozens of people marched from the first main building of Tbilisi State University on Chavchavadze Avenue to Rose Revolution Square, holding banners and flags. Following this they headed for the Georgian parliament, where they staged a protest.
The protestors stated that the authorities are changing but nobody thinks of overcoming the poverty and social injustice. They said the amendments made to the Labor Code in 2013 were “insufficient.”
The march participants noted that they are launching a struggle for the protection of workers’ rights, including for the creation of effective labor inspection, new law on minimal wage and introduction of European standards of street trade.
The protestors also accused the Government of failing to keep its promise and improving the legal status of women in the country, since their salaries are, as a rule, 40 percent lower than those of men.