Yerevan mayor: We will build recycling plant instead of Nubarashen landfill

YEREVAN. - A second kindergarten will be opened in Yerevan’s Nubarashen administrative district, incumbent Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan, who is also a mayoral candidate from the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), said during a meeting with voters in Nubarashen administrative district Monday.

According to him, this has been made possible, the project already having kicked off. According to him, the Nubarashen landifill is another issue. “One of our priority issues concerns the landfill located at the entrance of Nubarashen, which creates an unpleasant situation for the district residents: the odor and smole accompany the residents of the district during entire summer. I am confident that all this will become a history in a very short period of time. We will create a green zone instead of the landfill. Having studied the international practice, we will build a recycling plant, thereby finally solving this issue not only for Nubarashen residents but also for the entire Yerevan,” Margaryan stressed.

After the speech, Nubarashen residents came up to the mayoral candidate and raised issues related to power supply, irrigation water, deposits and waste.