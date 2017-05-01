Mills: Those involved in Armenian election fraud not to take part in US Embassy programs

Although the Armenian parliamentary election became an important step forward for the development of democracy in Armenia, we recorded facts of bribery, pressure on voters and use of administrative resource, U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills said in interview with 168.am.

In his words, these observations are in line with those of other representatives of the international community. Thus, the Embassy urged the government to conduct fully-fledged investigation of all the reports, including the one regarding pressure on SAS Group workers, Mills noted.

Responding to the question on the scandalous incident related to school and kindergarten directors, the Ambassador said that he was disappointed to learn about such use of administrative resource, as well as about the fact that relevant fact finding was not carried out. In this context, Ambassador Mills expressed hope that consideration of the case of civil activist Daniel Ioannisyan will be just.

He also added that the persons, who interfered with the electoral process, will not be authorized to take part in the programs and events funded by the U.S. Embassy.