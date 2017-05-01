Crowd doesn’t allow South African President to speak at May Day rally

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) has cancelled all the speeches, including that of South African President Jacob Zuma for the May Day rally after the president was whisked away by the crowd, RIA Novosti reports, citing news 24.
The event was held in the city of Bloemfontein. This was the first appearance of the president at an event organized by COSATU after the union members urged him to resign.
According to the information, the rally participants began chanting slogans against the president. Besides, clashes started between his supporters and opponents. COSATU representatives, who urged Zuma to leave, were armed with sticks and whips. Since it was not possible to appease the crowd, the organizers announced about stopping the event.
Earlier, COSATU demanded that the president resign against the backdrop of the lowering of the country’s rating by Standard & Poor agency to the “one level above junk.” The subsequent presidential election in the country is slated for 2019.