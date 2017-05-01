Pilot in command informs details about emergency situation during Moscow-Bangkok flight

Guinea pig to help New Zealand police struggle against speeding

Trump to meet Palestinian leader in White House

Trump ends interview after question about Obama

Crowd doesn’t allow South African President to speak at May Day rally

Yerevan Council member candidate: Municipality spends funds wastefully

UN concerned over mass arrests in Turkey

Armenian Genocide commemoration event held in Iraqi Kurdistan

Trump admits Syrian strike was “tough decision”

Mills: Those involved in Armenian election fraud not to take part in US Embassy programs

Yerevan mayor: We will build recycling plant instead of Nubarashen landfill

Prosperous Armenia: If there are people who wish to leave our party, let them do that

At least 10,000 people take part in May Day demonstration in Beirut

Georgian trade unions mark May Day by demonstrations in downtown Tbilisi

Yerkir Tsirani Party: Rule of law shall reign supreme in Yerevan and Armenia

Prostitute brutally beaten to death in Baku

Kurdish lawmaker detained in Turkey

Armenia-bound truck burns down on Georgian Military Road

Iran MFA: Karabakh conflict cannot be resolved without considering people’s role

Armenia government wants to protect employers from employees’ demands?

Istanbul policemen attack participants of May Day actions

Azerbaijan man steals from Christian cemetery in Baku

Armenian woman among injured on board Moscow-Bangkok flight

Armenia farmer: Authorities finally no longer permit Turkish tomato imports

Armenia’s Sargsyan attends festive event dedicated to Labor Day (PHOTOS)

Armenia official says they will exempt small businesses from personnel-related bureaucracy

India newspaper: Turkey’s Erdogan to visit India with guilt of Armenian Genocide

Tony Blair: Brexit prompts him to return to politics

World oil prices are down

Communists hold May Day march in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Criminal case launched into death of man found dead in Yerevan canal

Turkey, Azerbaijan armies conduct joint exercises

There were 10-11 people in tractor attachment that overturned in Armenia

Russia’s Putin joins ice hockey training session

Karabakh army: Azerbaijan used grenade launcher at night

Armenia President: Peaceful work, honest gain are timeless values

Armenia PM: Creating man is biggest asset of our country

Major road accident near US embassy Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Mexico soldiers shoot 7 criminals dead

April 2016 war fallen Armenia hero’s father dies

France presidential elections: Voting results not counted in precinct where Le Pen won

Supreme leader of Iran slams Rouhani over improving relations with West

Passenger with highly explosive cargo detained in Moscow’s Vnukovo airport

Bust of Armenian national hero unveiled in Yerevan

Turkey blocks Wikipedia in its territory

11 killed as bus plunges into ravine in Pakistan

Trump breaks from centennial tradition on the 100th day in office

American film director Oliver Stone makes film about Putin

Congress on restoration of Syrian Armenian community held in Lebanon

Unknown man throws Russian flags into the air during Trump’s speech

Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired from mortar at night (PHOTO)

Father of missing Armenian-American boy asks to help find his son

What impact can Trump administration’s decision to cut foreign aid have?

Former Armenia ruling party MP: We will tell only the truth in parliament

Passenger jet crashes in Cuba

Passenger jet disappears from radars in Cuba

Washington hosts People’s climate march

Azerbaijani apple imports to Armenia, according to preliminary data, haven been illegal (PHOTOS)

Russian FM: Deployment of US missile defense can lead Washington to dangerous actions

NASA Space Apps Challenge 2017 opened in Armenia

Taron Margaryan: We will solve issues of elevators; there will be one operator in Yerevan

Yerevan mayor promises not to raise public transport price

Tusk and Juncker will try to meet Erdogan at NATO summit

Serviceman is in critical condition two weeks after having wounded in Artsakh

Yerevan mayor unable to find opponents’ political programs

5138 observers will monitor Yerevan municipal elections

Austria demands to close EU doors for Turkey

At least four policemen are killed in terrorist act in Bagdad

31-year-old Azerbaijani killed in Russia

NATO will not participate in resolution of conflict with North Korea

6 buses completely destroyed by fire in Turkey

Documentary about Armenian Genocide denial features Julian Assange

Trump not visiting New York to save taxpayers' money

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan army fired shots toward Baghanis, Koti villages

Sargsyan: Armenia is interested in intensifying political discourse with Jordan (PHOTOS)

Landslide kills 4 people in southern Kyrgyzstan

Lavrov: Russia ready to work with US on Syria

Doing volunteer work will become easier in Armenia

Merkel: I have good working relations with Trump

US President Trump signs short-term funding bill

Armenia official says country will have online labor “stock exchange”

Arsinée Khanjian petitions to Armenia Administrative Court of Appeal

Turkey blocks Wikipedia

Committee to Protect Journalists urges Azerbaijan not to block access to 5 media websites

Germany: UK will not have advantages of EU after Brexit

Albania MPs elect Socialist Ilir Meta as President

Karabakh President signs a number of laws

Armenia ambassador, US House majority leader discuss relations between both countries

Lebanon official says everyone has to recognize Armenian Genocide

Criminal charges brought against EU delegation to Armenia office project manager

Tillerson proposes to cut 2,300 jobs from US State Department

Michelle Obama: I will not run for office because of children

Erdogan to head Turkey's ruling party again

Newspaper: Armenia-Azerbaijan trade is nothing new

Soldiers accused of attempted assassination of Turkey president face life sentences

Armenia judicial orders’ enforcement service has new chief

Armenia official: No one is competent to decide, instead of Karabakh, on at least two issues

Newspaper: What did Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan FMs speak about in Moscow?

Karabakh army: Azerbaijan used mortar, grenade launcher at night

Armenia official at UN, presents national and religious minorities’ situation in country