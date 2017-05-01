Trump ends interview after question about Obama

U.S. President Donald Trump cut short the interview with American TV channel CBS immediately after being asked a question about former president Barack Obama.
The journalist asked the U.S. leader about his Twitter post in which Trump characterized Obama as “sick and bad” for allegedly wiretapping his phones in Trump Tower, the then election campaign headquarters of Trump during the presidential election, Gazeta.ru reports.
“I have my opinions. You can have your opinions,” Mr. Trump noted.
When the journalist insisted on a comprehensive answer, noting that Trump’s opinion is important, since he is the head of state, the latter ended the interview, saying, “O.K., it’s enough.”