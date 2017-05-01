Pilot in command informs details about emergency situation during Moscow-Bangkok flight

The plane flying from Moscow to Bangkok was in a turbulence zone for 15 seconds but after 30 seconds the crew was able to return the plane to the needed flight line, pilot in command, Alexander Ruzov said, RIA Novosti reports.

According to the information available to the Investigative Committee of Russia, the incident took place on Monday, 40 minutes before landing in Bangkok, as over 20 passengers sustained injuries when the plane had hit extreme turbulence. The crew had no opportunity to warn the passengers of the need to return to their seats.

“All this reloading lasted for 15 seconds and in 30 seconds the plane was returned to the needed flight line thanks to the literate actions of the crew. And everything ended. But unfortunately the passengers, who had not fastened their seat belts sustained injuries,” Ruzov said.