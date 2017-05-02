News
Tuesday
May 02
Lavrov, Tillerson have phone conversation
09:23, 02.05.2017
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, RBC news agency of Russia reported citing the press service of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

The respective press release noted that the telephone conversation was conducted at the initiative of the American side, and the interlocutors discussed “several matters of the bilateral domain of relations.”

In addition, the diplomats exchanged views on the forthcoming International Meeting on Syria.

