US State Department issues travel alert for Europe in next 4 months
13:40, 02.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

U.S. State Department has issued a travel alert for its citizens going to Europe, citing the continued threat of terror attacks, US State Department reported.

“The Department of State alerts U.S. citizens to the continued threat of terrorist attacks throughout Europe.  This Travel Alert expires on September 1, 2017,” the document noted.

“Recent, widely-reported incidents in France, Russia, Sweden, and the United Kingdom demonstrate that the Islamic State of Iraq and ash-Sham (ISIS or Da’esh), al-Qa’ida, and their affiliates have the ability to plan and execute terrorist attacks in Europe. U.S. citizens should always be alert to the possibility that terrorist sympathizers or self-radicalized extremists may conduct attacks with little or no warning. ”

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
