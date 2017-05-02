Major traffic accident in Yerevan, 1 dead (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received a report, on Monday at 9:30pm.
Accordingly, a traffic accident had occurred in capital city Yerevan, and rescuers were needed.
A fire and rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.
It was found out that a vehicle had gone off road, crashed into a diesel fuel pump at a gasoline station, and then hit an outdoor lighting pole.
Prior to the fire and rescue workers’ arrival on the scene, however, the two injured were rushed to hospital by local efforts.
One of them is in very critical condition, whereas the other injured died en route to hospital.
Photos by shamshyan.com