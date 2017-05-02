News
Tuesday
May 02
Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired from mortar at night
09:57, 02.05.2017
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces more than 40 times, from late Monday night to early Tuesday morning.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired about 540 shots toward the position-holders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, the defense army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In addition, the adversary fired two mortar shells, in a southerly direction of the line of contact.

But the Artsakh defense army vanguard units continued confidently carrying out their military watch, and they took actions in response when necessary.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
