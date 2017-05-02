Newspaper: Karabakh is convinced that Russia cannot be trusted

YEREVAN. – “April [2016, when Azerbaijan had unleashed a large-scale military aggression against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] became a watershed between the pro-Russian moods of Artsakh and the reevaluation of this attitude.

“If until April 2016 almost the entire population [of Artsakh] was convinced that Russia is our ally and it will not permit that we get hurt, today almost everyone is sure of one thing: Russia can’t be trusted; the Russian Federation pursues its own interests in the [Karabakh] conflict.

“Me and my people don’t care whether or not [Russian President Vladimir] Putin will betray [Azerbaijan President Ilham] Aliyev. I care about only one thing: how to increase the spirit and strength of our people, so that they disregard with sarcasm such swings of politicians,” Karabakh human rights activist Karen Ohanjanyan told Aravot (Morning) newspaper of Armenia.