News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 02
USD
484.68
EUR
530.14
RUB
8.5
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.68
EUR
530.14
RUB
8.5
Show news feed
Trump: I will not draw red line in connection with North Korea
12:08, 02.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he has no intentions to draw red line in connection with North  Korea .

“I don't like drawing red lines but I act if I have to act,” Trump stated in an interview with Fox News.

The President also said he doesn't intend to act as his predecessor Barack Obama acted against Syria.

“I'm not like President Obama where you draw a red line as you said a red line in the sand and then lots of bad things happen and he never goes over the red line,” Trump added.

Earlier Trump told Bloomberg d about readiness to meet the North Korean leader

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news