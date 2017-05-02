Trump: I will not draw red line in connection with North Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he has no intentions to draw red line in connection with North Korea .
“I don't like drawing red lines but I act if I have to act,” Trump stated in an interview with Fox News.
The President also said he doesn't intend to act as his predecessor Barack Obama acted against Syria.
“I'm not like President Obama where you draw a red line as you said a red line in the sand and then lots of bad things happen and he never goes over the red line,” Trump added.
Earlier Trump told Bloomberg d about readiness to meet the North Korean leader