Poll: 48% of Russians are ready to vote for Putin's re-election

Nearly half of Russians want President Vladimir Putin to be re-elected, according to the Russian independent, non-governmental polling and sociological research organization Levada Center.

As the opinion poll shows, 48% would have voted for Putin, if the elections were held next Sunday. At the same time, his traditional rivals, the leaders of the Communist Party and the Liberal-Democratic Party – Gennady Zyuganov and Vladimir Zhirinovsky – would receive 3%, Kommersant reported.

However, 19% of Russians do not know who they would vote for yet. Another 10% have not decided whether they would participate in elections or not. And 13% are certain that they will not go to the presidential elections.