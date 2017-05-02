News
Italy, Slovenia musicians to be added to Azerbaijan “blacklist” of Karabakh visitors
12:03, 02.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan will include musicians from Italy and Slovenia on its Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) “blacklist” of foreigners that have visited Nagorno-Karabakh.

Hikmet Haciyev, head of the press service of the Azerbaijan MFA, told about the aforesaid to Interfax-Azerbaijan news agency.

“Azerbaijan’s embassies in Italy and Slovenia are investigating the matter of these countries’ musicians’ illegal visit to the occupied Azerbaijani territories,” noted Haciyev. “In this connection, official inquiries will be sent to the relevant institutions.”

The Azerbaijan MFA representative noted this reflecting on Italian pianist and conductor Luca Ferrini as well as Slovenian clarinetist Jože Kotar and violinist Črtomir Šiškovič, who have recently given a concert in Sushi, Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
