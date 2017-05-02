News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 02
USD
484.68
EUR
530.14
RUB
8.5
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.68
EUR
530.14
RUB
8.5
Show news feed
US planning to liberate Afghanistan from ISIS in 2017
15:32, 02.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The U.S. is planning to liberate districts of Afghanistan from ISIS militants in 2017, AFP  reported quoting a spokesperson for US Forces-Afghanistan, Captain Bill Salvin.

“We have a very good chance of destroying them in 2017, making it very clear that when the ISIS fighters are destroyed elsewhere around the globe that this is not the place for you to come to plot your attacks,” Salvin said.

According to him, the local IS presence peaked at between 2,500 to 3,000 but that defections and recent battlefield losses had reduced their number to a maximum of 800.

America has about 8,400 troops in Afghanistan.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news