Armenia prepares for Sose International Film Festival for 4th time

Sose 2017 International Film Festival has started to accept film applications. Any film can participate in the main competition program, without thematic restrictions (feature, full-length, short-length, documentary).

The film festival has two more competition programs – “Content is the woman” and “Student.” Films which deal with the topic of women may take part in the “Content is the woman” competition program. The best interpretation will receive the award after Mother Sose. “Student” competition program involves the works of students from all parts of the world without restrictions in genre or theme. The student-director studying in Armenia and winning the “Best student work” nomination will be granted his/her one-year tuition by the film festival; the winning student-director studying abroad will receive a certificate.

The pre-selection of the films of Sose International Film Festival is conducted by the international committee, in which Armenian professionals are included as well.

The application deadline is May 31. The results of the pre-selection of films will be finalized June 1, 2017. Film screenings will be held from August 14 to October 2. The award ceremony will take place on October 14.

The main purpose of Sose International Film Festival is to promote film production in Armenia and Karabakh, as well as support the cooperative production of films in order to create Armenian-Italian, Armenian-Bulgarian, Armenian-Persian, and other films.

See detailed information on application terms in the REGULATIONS section of www.sosefestival.com.