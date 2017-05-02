News
President Lukashenko: Foreign countries can enter EAEU market via Belarus
14:38, 02.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Foreign countries can make use of cooperation with Minsk, in order to enter the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) market.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated the above-said when accepting the credentials of the ambassador of several countries to Belarus, reported BelTA news agency of the country.

“Our country is capable of providing foreign countries access to the huge EAEU market,” he said. “Surely, this increases its appeal from the viewpoint of trade, economy, and investments.”

The ambassadors of a number of countries, including Armenia, on Tuesday handed their credentials to the president of Belarus.

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
