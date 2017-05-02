Yerevan historical quarter to become tourist center

YEREVAN – Kond neighborhood of Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia, is planned to be turned into a tourist center, said Sirekan Ohanyan, director of Yerevanproject company, at a press conference on Tuesday.

In his words, the Kond reconstruction project is included in the Yerevan development program.

He noted that the task is to restore this historical quarter of Armenia’s capital city in a contemporary style, so that it not only causes aesthetic pleasure, but becomes useful, too.

Ohanyan noted that cafés, restaurants, souvenir shops, and art galleries will be built at Kond.

The project is planned to be implemented through investments. In this connection, Sirekan Ohanyan stated, however, that even though he met with Russian and Swiss partners, there was no respective result as of yet.