News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 02
USD
484.68
EUR
530.14
RUB
8.5
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.68
EUR
530.14
RUB
8.5
Show news feed
Yerevan historical quarter to become tourist center
14:16, 02.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

YEREVAN – Kond neighborhood of Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia, is planned to be turned into a tourist center, said Sirekan Ohanyan, director of Yerevanproject company, at a press conference on Tuesday.

In his words, the Kond reconstruction project is included in the Yerevan development program.

He noted that the task is to restore this historical quarter of Armenia’s capital city in a contemporary style, so that it not only causes aesthetic pleasure, but becomes useful, too.

Ohanyan noted that cafés, restaurants, souvenir shops, and art galleries will be built at Kond.

The project is planned to be implemented through investments. In this connection, Sirekan Ohanyan stated, however, that even though he met with Russian and Swiss partners, there was no respective result as of yet.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Most visitors to Georgia were from Armenia
A total of 510,594 foreign citizens visited Georgia in April…
 Artsakh pavilion presented at In Tour Expo 2017 international exhibition
During the three working days of the exhibition, the Karabakh delegation held an effective exchange of experience with the visitors and travel agencies concerned...
 State Committee for Tourism: Visits to Armenia increased by 18.2% in first 3 months of 2017
Iran provided for the main increase in tourist visits to the country, with 17.7 percent…
 Event entitled “Armenia: My seventh sense” held in Moscow
In her words, the tourism potential of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh was presented at the event...
 Armenia tourism presentation held in Moscow
Russia tops the list with the number of tourist flow into Armenia…
 Armenia improves position in Tourism Competitiveness Report
Armenia is ranked 84th…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news