Hoagland: No information on meeting of Armenia, Azerbaijan presidents

The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs are not aware of any date set for a meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents.

Ambassador Richard Hoagland, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group Co-Chair from the US, told the aforementioned to APA news agency of Azerbaijan.

“The meeting in Moscow on April 28 was a trilateral meeting hosted by Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Mammadyarov and Armenia’s Foreign Minister Nalbandian,” Hoagland added, reflecting on this talk. “I would refer you to the statement released by the Russian Foreign Ministry.”