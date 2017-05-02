Armenian Justice Ministry discussing place of imprisonment of Valery Permyakov

Armenia's Justice Ministry is discussing the issue of the place of imprisonment of Russian serviceman Valery Permyakov, Interfax reported.

“Valery Permyakov has been convicted both by Armenian and Russian court. At the moment the place of imprisonment is under discussion,” Justice Ministry said.

Eduard Aghadjanyan, the lawyer of Permyakov, said “theoretically Permyakov can be sent to Russia”.

“There is no precise data yet. However, the fact that he was convicted by the Russian court can be taken into account,” he said.

The Justice Ministry, however, dismissed media reports alleging that Permyakov can be exchanged for Hrachya Harutyunyan, an Armenian driver convicted in Russia. He was named guilty of a terrible accident that claimed lives of 18 people in Russia back in 2013.

The brutal murder took place on January 12, 2015. According to the indictment, Valery Permyakov entered the Avetisyan family home on that day, and he killed home residents Aida Avetisyan, Hasmik Avetisyan, Seryozha Avetisyan, Armen Avetisyan, Araksya Poghosyan, and little girl Hasmik Avetisyan. Subsequently, he stabbed 6-month-old Seryozha Avetisyan five times. The baby boy died in the hospital one week later.