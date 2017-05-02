Ucom cuts prices for additional HD channels by 25-65%

YEREVAN. – From May 1, 2017 Ucom’s existing and new customers will benefit from new prices for additional 14 HD channels, which were decreased by 25-65%.

In particular, the customers will pay 600 AMD instead of the previous 1,000 AMD when watching Viasat Sport HD, Eurosport 1 HD, Amedia Premium HD, Nat Geo Wild HD, and National Geographic HD.

The price of Viasat Nature/History HD, Охотник и рыболов HD, Russian Travel Guide HD channels will be 350 AMD instead of the previous 600 AMD.

Ucom customers will pay 600 AMD instead of the previous 1,200 when watching Viasat Megahit HD, Viasat Premium HD.

MTV Live HD is now available at the rate of 350 AMD instead of the previous 800 AMD.

Discovery Channel HD will cost 600 AMD instead of the previous 800 AMD, while the price for watching the Teletravel HD decreases by 65%, thus making 350 AMD instead of the previous 1,000 AMD.