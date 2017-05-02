News
Iranian Defense Minister warned against aggression towards Syria
16:50, 02.05.2017
Region:Iran, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Any aggression against Syria will lead to complication of a situation in the country and continuation of violence in the Middle East region, RIA Novosti reported quoting Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Hossein Dehqa.

According to him, Tehran warned the neighboring countries against aggressive acts towards Syria. The Iranian minister stressed that all the countries should support peace and respect the territorial integrity of Syria.

In this regard, he mentioned the recent missile strikes of the U.S. against a Syrian airbase.

The US launched missile strikes against a Syrian airbase in the Homs Governorate last month. President Trump said he had ordered the bombing of this airfield because, in his words, the Assad forces’ chemical attack on the Idlib Governorate was launched from this airbase.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
