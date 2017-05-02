News
Analyst: Nalbandian-Mammadyarov meeting showed that Baku is inclined to military solution of Karabakh conflict
16:35, 02.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The talk between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan showed that Azerbaijan is still inclined to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict by force.

Regional Studies Center Director, political analyst Richard Giragosian, stated about the above-said at a press conference on Tuesday. He noted this commenting on FMs Edward Nalbandian’s and Elmar Mammadyarov’s recent meeting in Moscow, at the initiative of Russia.

In his words, Azerbaijan’s statements with respect to commitment to talks, however, are a mere diplomatic courtesy toward Russia, which had set up this talk.

Giragosian noted that although it certainly was good that such a meeting was held, Azerbaijan’s position shows that there is no diplomacy and strategy in the diplomatic strategy of Baku.

In his view, Azerbaijan wishes to get everything and more, whereas the Armenian side is still committed to peaceful discourse.

