EU delegation to Armenia grant programs’ coordinator does not accept charge brought against her

YEREVAN. – Marine Papyan, Coordinator for Grant Programs of the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Armenia, who is accused of committing theft from the grant funds allocated by this delegation, does not accept the charge that is brought against her.

Attorney Romik Chibukhchyan, who was Papyan’s legal defender for a very short period, told the abovementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“A facing was held with a person, on the very day of [her] arrest,” said the attorney. “He stated that he had given money to Marine Papyan, and they charged and arrested Marine, based on his words.”

The Investigative Committee of Armenia had informed that Marine Papyan was detained on April 26, on suspicion of stealing money from the aforesaid funds, and with prior arrangement with several people. She was later charged.

Thirteen people have been indicted on charges of theft from the funds used for carrying out grant programs by the EU delegation to Armenia, assistance to this theft, and forging of documents by a group of persons. Search has been declared for three of these thirteen persons.

The respective criminal investigation is in progress.