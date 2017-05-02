Criminal case opened into Azerbaijan apples’ illegal imports to Armenia

Armenian FM receives delegation of Tavitian Foundation

Vienna hosts Armenian jazz evening

Minister: No Syrian businessman will face any obstacle in Armenia

Truck overturns in Armenia, driver dies at scene

Applications on refusal of deputy mandate submitted to Armenia Central Electoral Commission

Dollar exchange rate unchanged in Armenia

Analyst: Questions over Armenia-Turkey rapprochement should be directed to Ankara

Deputy minister: Armenia, Russia discuss place where Permyakov will serve sentence

Swiss special services warn about threat of new terrorist attacks in Europe

Iranian Defense Minister warned against aggression towards Syria

Putin and Merkel holding talks in Sochi

SVR achieved after transplantation with HCV-infected kidneys

Analyst: Nalbandian-Mammadyarov meeting showed that Baku is inclined to military solution of Karabakh conflict

EU delegation to Armenia grant programs’ coordinator does not accept charge brought against her

US planning to liberate Afghanistan from ISIS in 2017

World Asthma Day 2017

Most visitors to Georgia were from Armenia

Ambassador: Development of Armenia-Turkey business ties is important to France (PHOTOS)

President Lukashenko: Foreign countries can enter EAEU market via Belarus

Yerevan historical quarter to become tourist center

178 babies were born in Yerevan on April 28 – May 1

Armenian Justice Ministry discussing place of imprisonment of Valery Permyakov

Ucom cuts prices for additional HD channels by 25-65%

Hoagland: No information on meeting of Armenia, Azerbaijan presidents

Poll: 48% of Russians are ready to vote for Putin's re-election

US State Department issues travel alert for Europe in next 4 months

Georgian Armenian to Margvelashvili: Why did you not condole with us on Genocide Day?

Armenia prepares for Sose International Film Festival for 4th time

Yuri Khachaturov relieved from position of National Security Council secretary

White House: Trump will speak with Putin by phone to discuss Syria

3 policemen killed in Cairo police patrol attack

Trump: I will not draw red line in connection with North Korea

Italy, Slovenia musicians to be added to Azerbaijan “blacklist” of Karabakh visitors

Grandmother's smoking during pregnancy may increase autism risk in grandchildren

Boca Juniors honor Armenian Genocide victims (PHOTO)

Major traffic accident in Yerevan, 1 dead (PHOTOS)

Purifying cells to treat disease

8 dead in military plane crash in Colombia

Eurovision 2017: Armenia’s Artsvik is best in journalists’ voting

World oil prices are down

Newspaper: Karabakh is convinced that Russia cannot be trusted

Eurovision 2017: Armenia contestant’s rehearsal is considered best by viewers

Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired from mortar at night

Armenian couple with fake US passports taken into custody in Jamaica

Lavrov, Tillerson have phone conversation

Eight out of 10 women admit faking an orgasm in bedroom

Pilot in command informs details about emergency situation during Moscow-Bangkok flight

Guinea pig to help New Zealand police struggle against speeding

Trump to meet Palestinian leader in White House

Trump ends interview after question about Obama

Crowd doesn’t allow South African President to speak at May Day rally

Yerevan Council member candidate: Municipality spends funds wastefully

UN concerned over mass arrests in Turkey

Armenian Genocide commemoration event held in Iraqi Kurdistan

Trump admits Syrian strike was “tough decision”

Black death warning: Killer disease 'lurks in SOIL waiting to spread'

Mills: Those involved in Armenian election fraud not to take part in US Embassy programs

Yerevan mayor: We will build recycling plant instead of Nubarashen landfill

Prosperous Armenia: If there are people who wish to leave our party, let them do that

At least 10,000 people take part in May Day demonstration in Beirut

Georgian trade unions mark May Day by demonstrations in downtown Tbilisi

Yerkir Tsirani Party: Rule of law shall reign supreme in Yerevan and Armenia

Prostitute brutally beaten to death in Baku

Kurdish lawmaker detained in Turkey

Armenia-bound truck burns down on Georgian Military Road

Iran MFA: Karabakh conflict cannot be resolved without considering people’s role

Eurovision 2017: First rehearsal of Armenia's Artsvik

Armenia government wants to protect employers from employees’ demands?

Italian-style coffee could halve the risk of prostate cancer

Istanbul policemen attack participants of May Day actions

Azerbaijan man steals from Christian cemetery in Baku

Armenian woman among injured on board Moscow-Bangkok flight

South Korea fines Novartis $49 million over kickbacks

Armenia farmer: Authorities finally no longer permit Turkish tomato imports

Armenia’s Sargsyan attends festive event dedicated to Labor Day (PHOTOS)

Armenia official says they will exempt small businesses from personnel-related bureaucracy

Bad news for cheese lovers

India newspaper: Turkey’s Erdogan to visit India with guilt of Armenian Genocide

Tony Blair: Brexit prompts him to return to politics

Communists hold May Day march in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Criminal case launched into death of man found dead in Yerevan canal

Turkey, Azerbaijan armies conduct joint exercises

Meet the sexbots: The contenders in the £20 BILLION race to create an AI sex doll that can chat and 'never says no'

There were 10-11 people in tractor attachment that overturned in Armenia

FIDE: Armenia’s Aronian moves up in world standings

Russia’s Putin joins ice hockey training session

Sea snail venom offers possibilities of designing human ailments drugs

Karabakh army: Azerbaijan used grenade launcher at night

Armenia President: Peaceful work, honest gain are timeless values

Armenia PM: Creating man is biggest asset of our country

Major road accident near US embassy Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Smartphone-controlled cells can treat diabetes

Mexico soldiers shoot 7 criminals dead

April 2016 war fallen Armenia hero’s father dies

France presidential elections: Voting results not counted in precinct where Le Pen won

Supreme leader of Iran slams Rouhani over improving relations with West

Rydapt approved for adults with acute Myeloid Leukemia

Passenger with highly explosive cargo detained in Moscow’s Vnukovo airport