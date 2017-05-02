News
Tuesday
May 02
Deputy minister: Armenia, Russia discuss place where Permyakov will serve sentence
17:10, 02.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia is discussing with the Russian side the location where convict Valery Permyakov will serve his sentence, said Suren Krmoyan, Deputy Minister of Justice of Armenia, at a press conference on Tuesday.

He noted that there was a court ruling on the case, and that the Armenian and the Russian judiciaries were conferring on the conditions for the implementation of this ruling.

“There is no arrangement between us,” noted Krmoyan. “We are holding discussions, also including about the place of serving the sentence.”

According to the indictment, Valery Permyakov, a serviceman of the 102nd Russian Military Base in Gyumri, entered the Avetisyan family home and killed seven persons, including two children, in January 2015.

Subsequently, he left his uniform and rifle behind, and disappeared. 

Russian border guards, however, found him near the Turkish border.

On August of the same year, the Russian garrison court sentenced Permyakov to ten years in prison.

And in August 2016, the Shirak District Court of First Instance found him guilty of the murder of seven people, and sentenced him to life in prison.

Valery Permyakov is kept in custody in the aforesaid Russian military base.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
