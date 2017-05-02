News
Dollar exchange rate unchanged in Armenia
17:19, 02.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 484.68 /$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is unchanged from the previous business day in the country, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 529.22 (down by AMD 0.92), that of one British pound was AMD 625.43 (down by AMD 1.65), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.50 (unchanged) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 271.3, AMD 19,734.87 and AMD 14,741.35, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Tuesday.

