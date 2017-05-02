Vienna hosts Armenian jazz evening

Armenian Embassy in Austria organized a jazz evening entitled “Armenian Spirit”in the famous Porgy&Bess club on April 28.
During the event, the jazz ensemble of Karen Asatrian performed unique Armenian classical, folk and spiritual music.
The evening—organized on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Austria—was attended by Austrian governmental agencies, federal and city authorities, representatives of Austrian organizations, cultural and public figures, as well as heads of diplomatic missions, diplomats, and heads of Austrian Armenian organizations.
Armenian Ambassador to Austria, Arman Kirakosyan, made an opening address, in which he referred to the friendly relations and age-long history of cooperation between the two countries since the establishment of diplomatic relations. Thanking the Armenian and foreign musicians and the audience for attending the event, Ambassador Kirakosyan introduced the Armenian Spirit project, artistic director of the ensemble, famous jazzman and composer, Karen Asatrian and other musicians, stressing that they are the best delegates of the Armenian people to different countries, serving as a unique cultural bridge between different societies.
Austrian Armenian composer Karen Asatrian, Iraqi Armenian singer Rita Movsesian, Uruguay Juan Carlos Sungurlan and other members of the ensemble performed Komitas, Sayat Nova, and jazz works of modern Armenian composers, this being accompanies by the virtuoso piano performance of Asatrian and the breathtaking voice of Rita Movsеsиan.
Prior to the concert, the exhibition of works of Armenian artist Hrachyan Vardanyan opened in the club hall. It was attended by Austrian artists, critics and journalists.