Criminal case opened into Azerbaijan apples’ illegal imports to Armenia

YEREVAN. – The State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia carried out measures to find out the details of the emergence of apples from Azerbaijan in the local market, informed the SRC Information and Public Relations Department.

It was found out that persons engaged in illegal entrepreneurship had imported these apples by bribing SRC officers.

A criminal case is launched in connection with misuse by these officers, and on charge of receiving bribe.

Also, information was obtained with respect to illegal entrepreneurship by several people, and a criminal case is launched on the basis of this information.