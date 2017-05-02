Applications on refusal of deputy mandate submitted to Armenia Central Electoral Commission

YEREVAN. - Changes will be made in the deputy lists of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), ARF Dashnaktsutyun and Tsarukyan bloc, since a number of deputies have made a self-recusal.
Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) Tigran Mukuchyan told Armenian News – NEWS.am that the CEC received applications on refusal of mandate on Tuesday. These applications will be considered at the session on Wednesday, following which a protocol will be drawn up and they will be promulgated.
According to our information, almost 10 people from RPA and Tsarukyan bloc have made a self-recusal.