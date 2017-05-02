News
Minister: No Syrian businessman will face any obstacle in Armenia
17:54, 02.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Middle East
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. - Minister of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia, Suren Karayan, on Tuesday received Charge dAffaires of Syria in Armenia, Issam Nayal, to discuss the Armenian-Syrian trade and economic ties.

Nayal told the minister that the Syrian Ministry of Economy and Trade has prepared the list of goods to be exported, which may be in demand in Armenia as well.

Karayan noted that the ministry will study the list, adding: “We pay special attention to those Syrian businessmen, who engage in business in Armenia. We are willing to support them. We are grateful to them for introducing a new business culture here.”

The minister said he is willing to support, expressing hope that the Syrian economy will quickly recover. He also added that Armenia can serve as a platform for Syrian business in order for it to gain access to the EAEU. “No Syrian businessman will face any obstacle in Armenia,” Karayan said.

Issam Nayal, for his part, noted that he is impressed by the foreign economic activity of Armenia and the fact that Armenia is open both for the West and East.

In the words of the charge d’Affaires, after a long break an international exhibition will be held in Damascus this August. Besides, the conference entitled “Syrian reconstruction” will take place in September. Nayal invited the Armenian side to participate in the conference events.

Apart from this, the minister and charge d’affaires discussed the possible visit of Armenian businessmen to Syria.

“I hope that this meeting will be a starting point for the development of economic relations between two of our countries,” Nayal said. 

