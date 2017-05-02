News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 02
USD
484.68
EUR
529.22
RUB
8.5
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.68
EUR
529.22
RUB
8.5
Show news feed
Armenian FM receives delegation of Tavitian Foundation
18:08, 02.05.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Diaspora
Theme: Politics, Society, Culture

YEREVAN. - Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian on Tuesday received the delegation of Tavitian Foundation led by its President Aso Tavitian, as well as Dean of Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Admiral James Stavridis.   

FM Nalbandian praised the input of the foundation in the education and training of Armenian youth, the press-service of the Armenian MFA informed Armenian News – NEWS.am. He also underscored the importance of cooperation between the foundation and the Armenian MFA.

Apart form this, Nalbandian briefed the guests on the efforts exerted by Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group towards creating conditions for the advancement of talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Furthermore, the sides exchanged views on the regional and international affairs. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
OSCE conducts monitoring on Armenia-Azerbaijan border (PHOTOS)
No ceasefire violations were recorded…
 Lavrov: Russia values OSCE role in settlement of Karabakh conflict
“There are quite serious obstacles for the progress in the settlement..."
 Turkey’s Erdoğan calls OSCE observers terrorists
The OSCE monitors had stated that the country’s referendum had fallen short of European Union standards…
 Putin congratulates Erdoğan
According to preliminary results, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan-led “Yes” campaign has won Sunday’s referendum in Turkey...
 Armenia President meets with ambassadors of OSCE member states (PHOTOS)
“The dissidence in political and social life, which is expressed by political parties and vital political society, has become a reality in the recent decade..."
 OSCE reports on intimidation of opponents of Erdogan's expansion of powers
Main problem is opposition parties deputies' arrests...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news