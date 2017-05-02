Armenian FM receives delegation of Tavitian Foundation

YEREVAN. - Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian on Tuesday received the delegation of Tavitian Foundation led by its President Aso Tavitian, as well as Dean of Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Admiral James Stavridis.

FM Nalbandian praised the input of the foundation in the education and training of Armenian youth, the press-service of the Armenian MFA informed Armenian News – NEWS.am. He also underscored the importance of cooperation between the foundation and the Armenian MFA.

Apart form this, Nalbandian briefed the guests on the efforts exerted by Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group towards creating conditions for the advancement of talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Furthermore, the sides exchanged views on the regional and international affairs.