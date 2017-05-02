News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 02
USD
484.68
EUR
529.22
RUB
8.5
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.68
EUR
529.22
RUB
8.5
Show news feed
Erdoğan rejoins ruling Justice and Development party
19:44, 02.05.2017
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

At the meeting of board of directors of the ruling Justice and Development (AKP) party of Turkey, a unanimous decision was made to make President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan a party member.

According to the Turkish newspaper Cumhuriyet, after the constitutional changes in Turkey, the ruling party called a board meeting on Tuesday, during which it was proposed to make Mr Erdoğan a party member.

After the unilateral decision, the Turkish leader noted that he is happy to have been able to rejoin his party as a result of the Constitutional amendments.

It is also noted that an extraordinary meeting of AKP will take place on May 21, during which Erdoğan will be nominated to the post of a party chairman. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news