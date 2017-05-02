US is proud of joint achievements recorded since Armenia’s independence, Rex Tillerson says

Foreign Minster of Armenia Edward Nalbandian and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday exchanged messages on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In his message, Nalbandian noted that during the last quarter of a century Armenia and US formed friendly relations based on mutual confidence and respect, as well as recorded various significant achievements in different spheres.

The FM also stressed that the US was the first state to establish its embassy in Yerevan and stand with the newly independent state, including through wide support programs, which were especially vital in the first years of the establishments of the state.

According to Nalbandian, the high-level Armenian-American political dialogue is dynamically developing: both states cooperate in international organizations, making their contribution to the international efforts to find solutions to the common challenges and threats.

Apart from this, the Armenian FM expressed conviction that the Armenian-American Intergovernmental Commission and Trade and Investment Council are effective formats for advancing the economic cooperation.

Referring to the US development and investment programs in Armenia, FM Nalbandian noted that they are an important part of the bilateral cooperation, which they are going to further expand.

He also noted that the communication between the societies of the two countries is deepening. In the minister’s words, Armenia and US are effectively cooperating in the sphere of science, technology, culture, education, etc.

Furthermore, Nalbandian stressed that Armenia attaches great importance to the role of US as an OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing state and reconfirmed the country’s commitment to continue the joint efforts of the co-chairs aimed at the exclusively peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict.

Moreover, the FM stressed the significant contribution of the Armenian community in the relations of the two states, expressing conviction that it will continue to serve as an important bridge for the Armenian-American partnership.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, for his part, lauded the partnership between Armenia and US during the past quarter of century. He stressed that the US is proud of the joint achievements recorded since the independence of Armenia.

The Secretary of State also noted that the American Armenians are making an invaluable contribution to the development of relations between Armenia and US.

Referring to the future of Armenian-US relations, Tillerson noted that the US will continue the cooperation with the Armenian government, business circles and civil society in the direction of implementing the initiatives aimed at contributing to the development of security, democracy and economy.

Touching on the growing cooperation between US and Armenia, the US official said that the US investments in Armenia, which have received their historical peak in the recent years, are especially promising.

Apart from this, the Secretary of State stressed that Armenia has a huge potential. He also expressed hope that the mutually beneficial trade and economic relations between the two countries will further enhance. Furthermore, Tillerson noted that as an OSCE Minsk Group co-chair, the US continues its decisive commitment to support the Karabakh conflict settlement.